Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota movie review: Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan has released this weekend at the cinema screens. Helmed and penned by Vasan Bala, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota won the People Choice Awards: Midnight Madness at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The film has clashed with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Kesari.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota movie review: It’s another weekend and two films, i.e Kesari and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota are hitting the silver screens. Introducing Abhimanyu Dassani and reintroducing Radhika Madan, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is unlike any other action-comedy film that has released in recent past. Directed and penned by Vasan Bala and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP films, the film revolves around a man with rare condition in which he does not feel any pain. Garnerning international acclaim at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival where it won the People Choice Awards: Midnight Madness, the film has also impressed the film critics in India.

In her review for Times Of India, Renuka Vyavahare has given the film 3.5 stars and said that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is a laughter ride. The reviewer said that if andaz apna apna and deadpool had a love child, it would look somewhat like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Despite being mad, bizarre and absurd, Filmmaker Vasan Bala manages to create an entertaining world of adventure. Regarded as a take on superhero films and filmy fever, the film seems streched out at certain segments. However, the performances of the actors make up for it.

Giving the film 3.5 stars, Priyanka Sinha Jha in her review for News 18 has said that debutant Abhimanyu Dassani delivers a sincere and competent performance while Radhika Madan, who essays the role of his childhood love, is impressive. Praising Vasan Bala’s direction as well as the music of the film, she has added that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is a new age inventive film that will appeal to the millennials. With a wacky setup and insane amount of laughter, the film has the potential to emerge as the sleeper hit of the year.

Kunal Guha in his review for Mumbai Mirror has given Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota 3 stars. In his review, he has said that the best moments of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota cannot be explained in words. Paroding the Bollywood actioners of 80s and 90s, the film has been called brave, bizarre and whimsical. Calling the debut of Abhimanyu Dassani momentus, the film critic has praised the performances of Radhika Madan and Mahesh Manjrekar.

