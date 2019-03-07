Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota posters: Increasing the anticipation in fans, the makers have dropped two quirky posters of the movie. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019. Take a look at the interesting posters.

RSVP’s upcoming film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been creating a buzz owing to the unconventional concept and striking content. After introducing the characters, the makers have perplexed the audience with a quirky poster. The first comic poster showcases Surya played by debutant Abhimanyu Dassani holding a charged light bulb, underlining the fact that the man feels no pain.

The second creative is a continuation of the first which gives you a good insight into the film which showcases in spite of being pinned with so many pins, the actor feels no pain and is not guilty of what’s happening to him but his laughter will take you to your childhood days.

Packed with action and comedy, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota brings to screen the story of a man suffering from congenital insensitivity to pain. Stepping into the shoes of a painless man, Abhimanyu Dassani marks his Bollywood debut along with Radhika Madan. The actress will also be seen packing a punch with heavy action sequences.

Earlier, the makers released two posters of Gulshan Devaiah introducing the two distinct characters he plays in the film. Essaying an antagonist as a psychotic villain and a Kumite Champion Mani, Gulshan Devaiah will be seen in a double role.

Even before it’s release, the movie has already received a standing ovation at Mami Film Festival and created a global mark by winning the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

