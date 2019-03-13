Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota song: The much-awaited movie with a unique storyline is surrounding by enough buff. Adding to it, the makers released the first song from the film titled Rappan Rappi Rap. Unlike other songs, Rappan Rappi Rap has Unorthodox lyrics with a tinge of local slangs and rocking music which will make you groove and smile at the same time.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota song: After breaking the internet with the eccentric trailer now the makers of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota bring to you the very first song of the film which is a quirky rap number titled ‘Rappan Rappi Rap’ featuring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan and Gulshan Devaiah.

Unlike other songs ‘Rappan Rappi Rap’ has Unorthodox lyrics with a tinge of local slangs and rocking music which will make you groove and smile at the same time. The unusual rap song is sung by Benny Dayal and penned by Garima Obrah which is composed by Karan Kulkarni.

Sharing the wackiest rap song from the film the makers took to their official Twitter handle captioned it saying that on public demand, they have brought this peppy track and tagged the cast of the film. Not just the quirky and unconventional storyline but Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has kept the audience hooked with the foot-tapping and indifferent music as well.

Earlier the makers of the film released the quirky trailer of Abhimanyu Dassani’s debut film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota after creating anticipation with its eccentric posters. After gripping the nation with the patriotic sentiment with URI: The Surgical Strike, Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP is all set to treat the audience with Internationally acclaimed action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Packed with action and comedy, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota brings to screen the story of a man suffering from congenital insensitivity to pain. Stepping into the shoes of a painless man, Abhimanyu Dassani marks his Bollywood debut along with Radhika Madan. The actress will also be seen packing a punch with heavy action sequences.

Even before it’s release, the movie has already received a standing ovation at Mami Film Festival and created a global mark by winning the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019.

