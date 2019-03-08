Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota trailer review: The trailer of Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been released. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been directed by Vasan Bala and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP films. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari on March 21.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota trailer review: The wait for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota trailer is finally over. Helmed and penned by Vasan Bala and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP movies, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota stars Radhika Madan and marks the debut of Abhimanyu Dassani. On Friday, March 8, Radhika took to social media to reveal that the trailer of the film has been first released on IMBD and shared the link of the same.

The two minute and 35-second trailer is packed with action and humour. The introductory line that mocks ‘Film Festival Tag’ instantly hooks the audience. Pegged against the backdrop of a man who does not experience pain, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota boasts of a strong storyline and interesting characters.

Take a look at the trailer of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota here:

Unlike other Bollywood movies, the leading lady of the film Radhika Madan is seen doing action, comedy and romance and it is definitely a refreshing break. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Dassani as the ‘hero’ comes across as one of the most promising newcomers of this year. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 21. Before its release in India, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been premiered at 2018 Toronto Film Festival and 2018 MAMI film festival, where it received wide critical acclaim.

On its release day, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will clash with Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Kesari that has been making a lot of hype.

