RSVP's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota makers are leaving no stone unturned to create curiosity among the audience by releasing unseen and unfolding facades in new posters. Directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March, 2019.

RSVP’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota maskers are successfully capable of hooking the audience ahead of the film’s release on March 21, Friday. Unseen and unfolding facades in new posters, the makers have created an intrigue amongst the audience. The quirky and eccentric posters are in sync with the unconventional and exciting theme of the film. The makers released the unleashed the quirky poster. In the first poster released by the makers, Surya aka Abhimanyu Dassani can be seen wearing his signature-covered glasses with a burning iron held close to his chest with as usual no effect on him. In the second poster, Surya can be seen in a full-fledged fighting avatar highlighting the life of a person suffering with the congenital insensitivity to pain disorder. The poster is an insight to the actor’s disorder which has the potential to fight back pain.

Surya already bagged a place in the Tinkle magazine, while Abhimanyu’s character Surya has found a place in National Geographic Magazine. To find answers to the fact that why do we feel pain, the makers have tweeted that the fans should get your hands on this month’s edition of National Geographic Magazine to find out, why do they feel the pain. Abhimanyu Dassani marked his Bollywood debut along with Radhika Madan. The actor will also be seen in packing a punch with heavy action sequences. Much before it’s release, the movie has already received a standing ovation at Mami Film Festival and created a global mark by winning the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March, 2019.

