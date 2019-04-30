The first look poster from Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mardaani 2 has finally been released by the makers of the film and Rani looks like a fierce cop in the poster, have a look!

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s cop look from her upcoming film Mardaani 2 has finally been released by the makers of the film and we must say that the brilliant actress is looking fierce and brave in her cop avatar and fans are hoping that this time, Shivani (Rani’s character) will be more kick-ass and powerful and ready to fight the evil. In the photo, we see Rani Mukerji dressed as a cop and she has a very dangerous look on her face which means that the movie will have a lot to offer and this time again, she will take on the evil with no mercy!

Mardaani 2 is the sequel to 2014 movie Mardaani which also had Rani Mukerji in the lead role. The second instalment of the franchise is being helmed by Gopi Puthran and is being backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Here's the first look… Rani Mukerji in #Mardaani2… Directed by Gopi Puthran… Produced by Aditya Chopra… 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/xtaCofVbU3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2019

Mardaani 2 also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna and Rajesh Sharma in key roles and the film is expected to hit the silver screen in December 2019.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Hichki, is one of the most talented actresses who has given pathbreaking performances in movies like Black, Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Saathiya, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, No One Killed Jessica, among several others.

She is one of the most versatile actresses of all times. The first look poster of Mardaani 2 is out and fans are now waiting for the trailer of the film to be released.

