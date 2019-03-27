Mardaani 2 first look: Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is all set to again create a buzz with her upcoming film Mardaani 2. The shoot of the film has already begun and the first look of the actor has made her fans even more curious. Reports reveal that the second installment will follow the same path of Mardaani and will also mark as a directorial debut for Gopi Puthran (writer of Mardaani).

Mardaani 2 first look: Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actors of the industry. Starting from her social media looks to her on-screen presence, the actor kills it all with her talent and skills. The hardworking actor is all set to appear on-screen with a power pack performance in her upcoming film Mardaani 2. The film is said to be the sequel of her 2014 film Mardaani that narrated the story of child trafficking. Recently, one of the pictures from the sets of the film created a huge buzz on social media. It seems that the shoot of the film has begun and the whole team is rigorously working on the project. Talking about the picture, Rani is all set to create a buzz again with her sequel and looks very much excited and charged up.

Though, the actor’s looks are not that special as she will be playing the role of a superintendent of Police. It is not the first time when the actor will be essaying the role of the cop, earlier to this in Mardaani as well, she portrayed the role of a dedicated police officer and she received a lot of praise from the critics.

After just looking at the first look of Rani, it seems that the movie will again hit the theatres with a buzz and emerge to be one of the blockbusters. The reports reveal that Mardaani 2 will also follow the same path as its prequel did where Rani will fight a battle like a cat and a mouse with the villain of the film, who is just 21-year-old and shows no mercy. In the whole story, Rani keeps chasing the villain and is said to be the second installment of the first series.

Mardaani 2 will also mark as a directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who is the writer of the first Mardaani. Not only this, reports say that Chunkey Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Panday will also be on board as assistant director in the film. An official announcement will soon be made regarding this. Talking about Mardaani, the film narrates the story of a policewoman who uncovered the secret of human trafficking in a case. The film garnered a positive response from the critics as well as the audience and especially praised Rani’s performance.

