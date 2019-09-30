Mardaani 2: After the success of the first instalment, the excitement is particularly high around Mardaani 2. Featuring Rani Mukerji as a fierce cop, Mardaani 2 is slated to hit the silver screens on December 13.

Mardaani 2: With a diverse filmography and the ability to not play but live her characters on-screen, Rani Mukerji has managed to etch her name to the history of Indian cinema. From playing a typical Bollywood heroine to stepping out of her comfort zone with films like Black, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and No One Killed Jessica, the actor is among the best of Bollywood in last 20 years. 5 years after she played a fierce cop in Mardaani, Rani Mukerji is geared up to return with a power-packed sequel.

After maintaining intrigue around the film for quite some time, the makers of the film shared a teaser today announcing the release date of the film. Stepping into the shoes of Shivani Shivaji Roy, Rani can be seen beating the sexual offenders black and blue in the teaser as a cop. With this, it is revealed that Mardaani 2 is slated for a theatrical release on December 13, 2019.

Before the film releases, here are some interesting facts about Mardaani 2:

1. Gopi Puthran, who penned Mardaani 1, has turned director for Mardaani 2. The film will also mark his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry.

2. Latest reports say that the villain of Mardaani 2 is a 21-year-old boy. While the villain has been kept under wraps, speculations are rife that Ahaan Panday, i.e Ananya Panday’s brother can step into the character of the villain. Another set of reports suggest that the villain could be the son of a former actress.

3. Slated for a release on December 13, Mardaani 2 will have a solo release at the box office. However, the film would hit the screens between highly anticipated releases like Panipat, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dabangg 3 and Good News.

4. Since the teaser has been released today, it will be attached with YRF’s much-talked-about release War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Cinema-goers will be able to see the teaser during War previews.

5. The announcement of Mardaani 2 was made on the second birthday of Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App