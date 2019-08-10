Mardaani is coming up with the sequel and has announced the official date of the movie release and is starring Rani Mukherjee as the lead role.

Mardaani 2: The sequel of Mardaani is a crime thriller movie which is directed by Gopi Puthran and is starring Rani Mukherji for the sequel, she was also starred in Mardaani prequel. Rani is playing the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, the police inspector.

Rani’s Mardaani 2 today got the releasing date for the movie which is to be released on December 13, the makers of the movie posted a picture of Rani in the Uniform. The first part of this movie was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and now the sequel is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Rani’s husband Aditya Chopra.

In march, the shooting of Mardaani 2 was started and the makers of Mardaani 2 posted a picture of Rani, where she is in the set with the team and have a bunch of files on her desk. Her look is looking intense in this picture.

Last year the makers came up with the announcement of Mardaani 2 and said that they are ready to go with the film and it will release in the second half of 2019 and they finally got a date after a year they announced about it. They also praised Rani Mukherjee for the role she played in Mardaani and how brilliantly she wowed everyone with her gutsy performance. She played the role of a Senior Inspector, Crime Branch Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Mardaani 2’s director Gopi Puthran was the writer of the prequel. This movie will be Rani’s next release right after the blockbuster Hichki, she did the movie post-pregnancy and was highly praised by everyone.

