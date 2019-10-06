Mardaani 2: Rani Mukherji is all set to come back on screens with the sequel of her previous hit Mardaani. The actress is very excited and positive for the film as she says that the makers released the teaser and the first look poster of the film during Durga Puja.

After being missing from the silver screen for a while now actress Rani Mukherjee is back with the sequel of her action thriller Mardaani which released in 2014. The makers of the film released its first poster and the teaser on the second day of Durga Puja and Navratri i.e. on September 30. The previous installment of the film was proved as one of the biggest hits of Rani’s film career and now when the actress is back with its additional story, she is very excited and overjoyed.

The major reason behind her excitement for the film is that the makers released the first poster and teaser of the film during Durga Puja. While interacting with the media, she said that she feels glad that makers released the first look and teaser of Mardaani’s sequel titled as Mardaani 2 during Durga Puja. During this time, everyone worships Maa Durga who is considered as a symbol of strength and she also said that there is an essence of Maa Durga in Mardaani 2.

The film is based on the life of a cop Shivani Shivaji Roy who fights all the crimes against women. Mardaani 2 is being promoted with #shewontstop and the teaser is all about the cops entering a tensed area and Shivani Roy taking the charge of the situation. The film will revolve around the difficult tasks Shivani Roy gets into solve and how she deals with the burgeoning crimes against women in India.

As per reports, a 21-year-old protagonist has been roped against Rani in the film and the film is directed by Gopi Puthran and shot in multiple areas of Kota and Jaipur in Rajasthan. Well, earlier also Rani has given many hit films and like the previous installment of the film, her fans have high hopes from this part as well. The film is slated for release on December 13, 2019.

