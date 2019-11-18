Mardaani 2: Rani Mukherjee is going to hit the big screens as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Rao again and this time she will be seen fighting against heinous crimes like rape in Mardaani 2. Have a look at what the actress has to say about the movie.

Mardaani 2:Rani Mukherjee is going to hit the silver screens with the sequel of Mardaani in which she played the role of a fearless cop. The second instalment of Mardaani will show the actress raisin her strong voice against the injustice done to women. Rani Mukherjee will be seen playing the character of Shivani Shivaji Rao who is trying her best to grab a psychotic rapist and a serial killer. The film is said to be based on a rape case registered in 2017 on Yamuna Expressway where four women were raped and then murdered. The accused punctured the tyre of the women’s car looted them and tortured them to death.

ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa controversy: 3 times the Internet sensation made headlines for wrong reasons

As per the latest reports, the starting point of Mardaani 2 is served by the cold-blooded nature of the crime. After focusing on the issue of child trafficking in the first instalment of the movie, Gopi Puthran, director of Mardaani, was eager to represent Shivani Shivaji Rao as a fearless cop taking a stand against the brutal crimes against women. Rani Mukherjee said that Mardaani 2 is the true expression of her rage towards heinous crimes like rape. Mardaani 2 will be looking forward to creating awareness about anti-social masses and cruel things people do. Rani Mukherjee wishes that in today’s society, predators should be scared and the women should be empowered.

Mardaani 2 majorly focuses on the fact that heinous crimes like rape and cruelty are committed by a major number of juveniles. The trailer of the film gives you chills. The trailer shows a young serial killer who rapes and tortures a girl before killing her. As Shivani Shivaji Rao attempts to grab the killer and loc him behind the bars, the killer executes a series of rapes and murders only to take revenge.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App