Mardaani 2: After playing a teaser in Hichki, Rani Mukerji is all set to step into the shoes of a cop for her next Mardaani 2. According to the latest reports, the teaser of Mardaani 2 will be attached with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War release.

Mardaani 2: The occasion of Gandhi Jayanti will no less than a cinematic treat for the Indian audience. If watching Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff fighting it out on the big screen in War wasn’t enough, filmmakers have planned lined up trailers and teasers with the release of the film. After the announcement of Housefull 4 trailer and Dabangg 3 teaser being screened with War, latest reports say that Rani Mukerji’s film Mardaani 2 teaser will also be attached with War.

Sharing insights into Mardaani 2 teaser, a source has told a news portal that the 41 seconds teaser has been approved by YRF’s head honcho Aditya Chopra to be screened with War. Conveying a lot about the film and setting in just a few seconds, Mardaani 2 teaser will effectively convey what the audiences can expect from the film.

Elaborating further on plans to release Mardaani 2 teaser, the source added that YRF is currently head-on into War release but they are also focusing on Mardaani 2 because it is believed that the film has immense potential. Expected to set the box office on fire on its opening day and weekend, it is believed that this would be the right time to give a peek into Mardaani 2 and make it reach a wider audience.

Talking about Mardaani 2, Rani Mukherji will be stepping into the shoes of Shivani Shivaji Roy and give a nail-biting competition to a merciless villain. Marking the directorial debut of writer Gopi Putharan, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on December 13, 2019. Along with Rani Mukerji, the film also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna, Rajesh Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey. Before Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Hitchki in which she played a school teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome.

