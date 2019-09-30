Mardaani 2 teaser, Rani Mukerji Mardaani 2 movie teaser released: After the success of Mardaani, the sequel of the film, i.e Mardaani 2 promises to go bigger and better. Directed by Gopi Puthran and bankrolled by YRF, Mardaani 2 is scheduled to hit the screens in the month of December.

Mardaani 2 teaser: It is rare in Bollywood that we see a female actor leading an action thriller as the main lead on her strong shoulders. However, Rani Mukerji is not an actor who works by the rule book. Be it playing a blind girl in Black, a journalist in No One Killed Jessica, a school teacher with Tourette syndrome in Hitchki and now a cop in Mardaani and Mardaani 2, the actor has pushed the envelope each time with her bold choices.

After the commercial and critical success of Mardaani, Rani is all set to step into the shoes of earnest and fierce police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy to fight gender crime. What is different this time is that Rani will be up against a 21-year-old villain who targets women. To raise excitement around the film, the filmmakers have released a teaser of the film on social media. Promising an action-packed avatar of Rani as Shivani, the release date of Mardaani 2 has also been revealed.

The 39-second teaser of Mardaani 2 reveals that the film will hit the silver screens on December 13. Going by the release date, Mardaani 2 will enjoy a solo release at the film. However, the film will release amid much-anticipated December releases like Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s Panipat, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani’s Good News.

Helmed by Gopi Putharan, who wrote the earlier Mardaani instalment, and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 2 also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan, Rajesh Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and more. The tagline of the film reads She won’t stop. Before Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Hichki, which released in India, China and Hong Kong. Along with being a commercial success, Hichki also garnered critical acclaim worldwide.

