Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Welcome Their First Child

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcome their first child, a baby boy. Details about their son remain under wraps as the couple enjoys parenthood.

Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Welcome Their First Child

Margot Robbie has announced the joyous news of welcoming her first child, a baby boy, with husband Tom Ackerley. The couple has yet to disclose details such as their son’s name and birthdate, creating a wave of excitement among fans and followers.

Robbie, 34, has embraced her new role as a mother with grace. She made headlines in July during her first public appearance since the pregnancy announcement, attending the Wimbledon tournament with Ackerley, who is also 34. At the event, Robbie showcased her chic style in a black and white polka dot dress, featuring an asymmetrical skirt and a shawl-like sleeve. She completed the look with a black and white bowling-style bag and elevated her height with open-toe black mules, demonstrating her flair for fashion even during her pregnancy.

MUST READ: Liam Payne’s Body Expected To Return To UK Within 48 Hours For Funeral

Since then, Robbie has been spotted in several stunning maternity outfits, including a striking all-white ensemble while in Santa Monica and a sheer black outfit during an outing in Los Angeles. Her fashion choices have been a blend of elegance and comfort, showcasing her unique style throughout her pregnancy journey.

The actress and Ackerley first crossed paths in 2013 on the set of the World War II film Suite Française, where Robbie portrayed the character Celine Joseph, and Ackerley served as an assistant director. Their connection blossomed, leading to their marriage in December 2016 in a private ceremony in Australia’s picturesque Byron Bay. Notably, the couple kept their engagement under wraps prior to their wedding, opting for a low-key approach to their personal life.

In June, Ackerley shared insights about their dynamic as a couple, emphasizing their close bond. “We spend 24 hours a day together,” he revealed, explaining how their personal and professional lives intertwine seamlessly. “It’s all become one thing,” he added, reflecting their deep commitment to one another.

As Robbie and Ackerley navigate this new chapter of parenthood, fans are eager to see how the couple embraces their roles as new parents while continuing to shine in their respective careers.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Shares About The Low Pay For Dunki, ‘Big Film Stars Often Choose Co-stars Who Won’t Outshine Them’

Filed under

celebrity couple margot robbie maternity fashion Tom Ackerley
