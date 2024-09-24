Home
Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

While specific plot details of Fennell's adaptation remain under wraps, the original story centres on the turbulent relationships between the Earnshaws and the Lintons, according to Deadline.

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

In a highly anticipated collaboration, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have been announced as the leads in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic novel, ‘Wuthering Heights’.

Produced by MRC and LuckyChap, the film is set to begin pre-production with plans for a UK shoot in 2025, according to Deadline. This project marks the third collaboration between Fennell and LuckyChap, the production company co-founded by Robbie.

Their previous works include the Oscar-winning ‘Promising Young Woman’ and the recent thriller ‘Saltburn’. As Fennell steps into the roles of writer, director, and producer, excitement is mounting within the film community regarding her interpretation of Bronte’s iconic tale.

Robbie will portray the complex character of Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi takes on the role of Heathcliff, the tumultuous foster son of the Earnshaw family.

MUST READ: Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked 

Emerging as a notable voice in contemporary cinema, Fennell has garnered significant attention following her directorial debut with ‘Promising Young Woman’.

Robbie, fresh off the success of ‘Barbie’, which grossed USD 1.4 billion globally and received eight Academy Award nominations, is poised to continue her impressive run in film.

Her next project, ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’, is scheduled for release in May. Elordi, who recently starred in Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’, is also set to appear in ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ directed by Justin Kurzell and Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of ‘Frankenstein’.

He gained recognition for his role as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’. According to Deadline, MRC, known for producing hits like ‘Saltburn’ and ‘American Fiction’, is financing the project.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character   

