Maari 2 movie: The Tamil action comedy masala film starring Dhanush aka Venkatesh Prabhu, Sai Pallavi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Tovino Thomas & Krishna Kulasekaran in lead roles has once again taken the internet by storm with this amazing carefree movie. The movie Maari 2 marks as the second sequel of Maari which released worldwide in 2015. In the movie Maari 2, Dhanush plays the role of a gangster after a very long time. The movie is a typical gangster comedy film where Maari is the fun-loving, total badass don who fights off his opponents and isn’t scared of anything. However, the movie wasn’t loved by the fans as in the end Maari falls in love and isn’t anymore the carefree guy they pictured him to be. The fans didn’t like that part as the movie had to be carefree and enjoyable and in the end it left fans disappointed.

Irrespective of that the movie has surely given us party chartbusters of this year. Some of the songs from the movie are Rowdy Baby, Maari Gethu, and Maari’s Anandhi. The songs have been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the lyrics have been penned by Dhanush himself.

