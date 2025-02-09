Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Selvaraj, known for his impactful storytelling, was captivated by Dhanush’s creation and described the film as a refreshing take on a "usual love story" that left him exhilarated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’


Director Mari Selvaraj took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praises on Dhanush’s latest directorial venture Naan Ee Kaa (NEEK). Selvaraj, known for his impactful storytelling, was captivated by Dhanush’s creation and described the film as a refreshing take on a “usual love story” that left him exhilarated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He wrote, “Yesss! I watched #NEEK and I have to say that after a really long time I got to watch this ‘Usual Love Story’. Yet I was exhilarated by every bit of this world that Dhanush sir had created! This exhilaration will be shared by everyone who watches this film in the theatres! Every life’s extreme happiness is through the innocence of love! And Director @dhanushkraja sirrr has brought this emotion alive in his craft! Congratulations to the entire team of #NEEK.”

Dhanush, touched by the heartfelt appreciation, responded with a message of gratitude: “Thank you so much, Mari. Means a lot to me and my team. You just made a bunch of young actors and technicians very happy.”

The warm exchange between the two talented filmmakers has sparked excitement among fans. Dhanush’s NEEK is already generating buzz for its unique portrayal of love, with Mari Selvaraj’s glowing review adding to the anticipation. With young talents and a heartfelt story, NEEK promises to be an emotional journey for audiences.

As fans eagerly wait to experience the film in theatres, the camaraderie between Dhanush and Selvaraj is yet another reminder of the mutual respect and admiration within the Tamil film industry.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Filed under

dhanush Mari Selvaraj NEEK

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch, 23 Year Old Dies While Dancing In Sister’s Wedding Due To Heart Attack In MP

Watch, 23 Year Old Dies While Dancing In Sister’s Wedding Due To Heart Attack In...

Maximize Returns With SIP: 5 Tips To Boost Your Mutual Fund Investments

Maximize Returns With SIP: 5 Tips To Boost Your Mutual Fund Investments

Trump Backs Elon Musk To Lead Government Overhaul, Targets Education Department And Pentagon

Trump Backs Elon Musk To Lead Government Overhaul, Targets Education Department And Pentagon

Manipur: Biren Singh’s resignation sparked from internal and external pressure

Manipur: Biren Singh’s resignation sparked from internal and external pressure

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi Attends India vs England ODI Match, Congratulates Captain Rohit Sharma

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi Attends India vs England ODI Match, Congratulates Captain Rohit Sharma

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox