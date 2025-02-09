Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Selvaraj, known for his impactful storytelling, was captivated by Dhanush’s creation and described the film as a refreshing take on a "usual love story" that left him exhilarated.

Director Mari Selvaraj took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praises on Dhanush’s latest directorial venture Naan Ee Kaa (NEEK). Selvaraj, known for his impactful storytelling, was captivated by Dhanush’s creation and described the film as a refreshing take on a “usual love story” that left him exhilarated.

He wrote, “Yesss! I watched #NEEK and I have to say that after a really long time I got to watch this ‘Usual Love Story’. Yet I was exhilarated by every bit of this world that Dhanush sir had created! This exhilaration will be shared by everyone who watches this film in the theatres! Every life’s extreme happiness is through the innocence of love! And Director @dhanushkraja sirrr has brought this emotion alive in his craft! Congratulations to the entire team of #NEEK.”

Yesss! I watched #NEEK and I have to say that after a really long time I got to watch this 'Usual Love Story' Yet I was exhilarated by every bit of this world that Dhanush sir had created! This exhilaration will be shared by everyone who watches this film in the theatres!! Every… pic.twitter.com/IGrhE9xWbM
— Mari Selvaraj (@mari_selvaraj) February 9, 2025

Dhanush, touched by the heartfelt appreciation, responded with a message of gratitude: “Thank you so much, Mari. Means a lot to me and my team. You just made a bunch of young actors and technicians very happy.”

Thank you so much Mari. Means a lot to me and my team. You just made a bunch of young actors and technicians very happy. 🤗 https://t.co/ywuJCYHevr — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 9, 2025

The warm exchange between the two talented filmmakers has sparked excitement among fans. Dhanush’s NEEK is already generating buzz for its unique portrayal of love, with Mari Selvaraj’s glowing review adding to the anticipation. With young talents and a heartfelt story, NEEK promises to be an emotional journey for audiences.

As fans eagerly wait to experience the film in theatres, the camaraderie between Dhanush and Selvaraj is yet another reminder of the mutual respect and admiration within the Tamil film industry.

