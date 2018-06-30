Maria Miri Domark, who is one of the hot, sexy and most beautiful models from Israel has more than 1 million followers on the social media. The beautiful young model has been known to share jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram, which will make you drool. The 22-year-old stunner from the city of Qiryat Ono has been in the limelight of her fans since her debut on social media.
The Barbie-like model, Maria Miri Domark is also known to be a highly trained soldier in the Israeli army. She has a modeling agency called the Yuli Group and was often busy serving the army when she is not working for the modelling agency.
However, the very hot and sexy Maria MiriDomark, who is known to be a blonde beauty has ditched her weapons recently and started focussing on her modelling career. Maria MiriDomark has a barbie like figure for which she is popular. She is known to have shared very bold and beautiful photos on the social media. The diva has made around posts till date from her official Instagram account.
