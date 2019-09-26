Marjaavaan: Just before a few hours from the trailer release, the makers of Marjaavaan released another poster from the intriguing love story. The trailer of the film will be out at 1 pm.

Marjaavan: Whether it is revengeful love stories or comedy roles, Sidharth Malhotra is among those finest actors who master the talent of winning the hearts with his versatility and talent. After conquering the hearts with Jabraiya Jodi, the allrounder is back on-screens with another violent and dramatic love story Marjaavan. With the variety of posters surfacing on the Internet, it seems that the entire cast of the film is much excited about the film.

Just a few hours before the trailer release, the makers have again teased fans with other another glimpse from the violent love story. In the poster, both Sidharth and Tara can be seen in a romantic pose with bruises all around their face and neck. Further, Retiesh Deshmukh can also be seen with intense expressions and a gun in his hand.

Moreover, with the poster, the makers also revealed that the trailer will be out at 1 pm. Talking about the release date of the film, it seems that the makers were much confused about the film as they delayed the release thrice. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on October 2. Then the makers delayed it to November 23. Now, finally, the film will release on November 8.

Take a look at the poster

Apart from Sidharth, Ritesh Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria, the film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Kishan and Shaad Randhawa. Moreover, Nushrat Bharucha and Nora Fatehi will also appear in a special appearance in the song like Peeyu Datke and Maskali.

Considering the poster and the glimpses, it seems that the story of the film is similar to Ek Villain, which was the last hit of Sidharth Malhotra. On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in biographic film Shershaah with Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani, Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles.

