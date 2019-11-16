Marjaavaan box office collection day 1: This weekend's big release is Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. Going by the early estimates, Marjaavaan has earned Rs 6.50 to 7 crore on its opening day.

Marjaavaan box office collection day 1: After several delays and release date changes later, Milap Zaveri’s film Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh has finally hit the silver screens this weekend. Marking the reunion of Ek Villian duo Sidharth and Riteish, Marjaavaan rides heavily on deadly rivalry, high octane action sequences, simmering romance and a whole lot of the 80s feel that has not really worked in the favour of the film.

While the celebrities go gaga over the film on social media, it has received a thumbs down from film critics for a mind-numbing story and exaggerated screenplay. As a result, Marjaavaan received a slow response in the metropolitans on its release date. However, the mass centers with smaller multiplexes and single screens have outpoured their love on Marjaavaan saving its ship at the end of the day.

The latest report shared by Box Office India suggests that Marjaavaan has earned Rs 6.50- 7 crore on Day 1. To maintain the momentum, Marjaavaan would have to bring in big numbers on Saturday and Sunday as well. However, that doesn’t seem possible considering the negative word of mouth around the film. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Bala is doing wonders at the box office. Having crossed Rs 100 crores globally, the film is going strength to strength at the ticket counters.

Helmed by Milap Zaveri and bankrolled under the banner of T Series and Emmay Entertainment, Marjaavaan clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty’s film Motichoor Chaknachoor this Friday. The box office numbers of which are not out yet. Marjaavaan’s success is very crucial for Sidharth Malhotra since it has been a long time that he has delivered a hit film in Bollywood. After Marjaavaan, the actor will be seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani.

