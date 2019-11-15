Marjaavaan box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra's film Marjaavaan co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet has hit the silver screens. On its first day, the movie is expected to earn Rs 4-5 crore.

Marjaavaan box office collection day 1: Last few years have not turned out quite fruitful for Sidharth Malhotra at the silver screens with his films like A Gentleman, Ittefaq, Aiyaary, and Jabariya Jodi failing at the box office. However, he hopes to turn the tables around with his latest release Marjaavaan that reunites him with his Ek Villian co-star Riteish Deshmukh. The actors are joined by leading ladies Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet to present an out and out masala action film that is put up against a deadly and violent rivalry.

As the film hits the silver screens today, the film has met with an ice-cold response from film critics for being an exaggerated and tiring watch. Several reviews pouring in on social media have called out Marjaavaan for its over the top dialogues, lack of depth and gravitas in performances. Not just this, the excitement around the film is also quite low in metropolitan cities.

Speaking about business aspect of Marjaavaan, trade analysts are of the belief that the film might earn Rs 4-5 crore on its opening day and collect a business of about Rs 25 crore in its opening weekend. It is also said that the film might face a stiff competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala which is going strength to strength at the box office owing to a positive word of mouth.

Helmed by Milap Zaveri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nikkhil Advani under the banner of T Series and Emmay Entertainment, Marjaavaan has clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty’s film Motichoor Chaknachoor today. Henceforth, it will be interesting to see if Marjaavaan emerges as the first choice of the audiences this weekend. After Marjaavaan, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani.

