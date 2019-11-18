Marjaavaan box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's film Marjaavaan is going strength to strength at the box office. On its third day, the film has reportedly witnessed a significant jump in collections.

Marjaavaan box office collection day 3: There are some films which you know are going to be a sure-shot blockbuster. Meanwhile, there are some that emerge as a dark horse defying all pre-conceived notions. Marjaavaan is one such film. Despite getting a thumbs down from film critics, a box office clash and releasing on a non-festive day, the film is going strong at the ticket counters. Going by its first week’s collection, it is clear that audiences are loving the entertainment dhamaka unleased by Marjaavaan at the cinema screens.

A latest report by Box Office India suggests that Marjaavaan earned approx Rs 9.5-10 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 23.50 crore. It is also said to be one of the biggest jumps witnessed on a Sunday after Total Dhamaal. While Marjaavaan has received a mixed response in urban centers, it is going strength to strength at the mass circuits.

An out and out masala entertainer, Marjaavaan boasts of deadly kicks and punches, a heartwarming romance, larger than life heroism and some trending chartbusters. It also reunites Ek Villian duo Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Malhotra at the silver screens.

Also Read: Rani Chatterjee, Khesari Lal Yadav: See unseen photos of rumoured Bhojpuri couple

Also Read: Mia Khalifa controversy: 3 times the Internet sensation made headlines for wrong reasons

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh in key roles, Marjaavaan has helmed by Milap Zaveri and bankrolled under the banner of T Series and Emmay Entertainment. On the day of its release, Marjaavaan clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty’s film Motichoor Chaknachoor, which has been underperforming at the ticket counters in comparison with Marjaavaan.

Also Read: Malang First Look: After Half Girlfriend, will Mohit Suri’s upcoming film live up to audience expectations?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App