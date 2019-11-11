Marjaavaan box office collection prediction: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria are all set for their next project–Marjaavaan. The film is helmed by Milap Zaveri and will hit the theatres on November 15. Take a look at the box office predictions for Marjaavaan–

Marjaavaan box office collection prediction: After astonishing the audience with Ek Villain, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to amaze fans with yet another film–Marjaavaan. Though Sidharth has delivered many films, it seems that there is an ardent need for the actor to deliver a hit.

The actor has now collaborated with Ek Villain costar Riteish Deshmukh for their project that will hit the theatres on November 15. Talking about the film, it narrates a dramatic and violent love story of Sidharth and Tara where Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of a dwarf villain. Considering the two trailers, the predicted story resembles the narrative of Ek Villain of 2014. Though the latter earned Rs 100 crore at the box office, it is somehow believed that Marjaavaan will not be able to follow the footsteps of Ek Villain in terms of collection.

Moreover, the buzz and the craze around Marjaavaan is not that high. Though the film features Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria, what lacks in the film is the weak plot which showcases no new element. In all it can be predicted that the film might earn Rs 4 to 5 crores on its first day as the only factor that can work for the film is the word of mouth.

Moreover, Sidharth Malhotra’s earlier films like Nitya Mehra’s Baar Baar Dekho just earned Rs 43.39 crore in India made on the mega-budget of Rs 350 crore. While action-comedy film –A Gentleman earned Rs 400 million made on the budget of Rs 600 million. Further, his recent release–Jabariya Jodi made on the budget Rs 29 crore could only earn Rs 19.21 crore in India. Considering all the collections of Sidharth Malhotra’s films and their lower graph in terms of income, it is very necessary for the actor to deliver a hit.

Further, Marjaavaan also features Nora Fatehi for a special dance number–Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Ravi Kishan and Shaad Randhawa in supporting roles. On the work front, Sidharth will also appear in the biographic-action film–Shershaah with Kiara Advani in leads. The film is helmed by Vishnuvardhab and will hit the theatres in 2020.

