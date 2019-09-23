Marjaavaan: Milap Zaveri came with a unique idea and his idea seemed to be a homage to Amitabh Bachchan films, as he revealed that Sidharth Malhotra's character gives Similarity to old characters.

After the blockbuster hit Satyamev Jayate, Milap Zaveri came with a unique idea and his idea seemed to be a homage to Amitabh Bachcha films. The director cast Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead protagonist. The film titled Marjaavaan also starring Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

In a recent interview, Marjaavaan director revealed that the film is power-packed with multiple emotions it includes the punches of action, heartfelt love story, and the dialogue delivery will make the film impactful as well as hilarious. The dialogues were emphasised by the directors because it has been written by Rajkumar Santoshi, Subhash Ghai and Mukul Anand. Apart from that, the film witnesses the adorable moments that will attract the audience.

Riteish Deshmukh character is going to be a bit different after the film Ek Villain he will again rope in a negative character against Sidharth Malhotra and he recieved a lot of appreciation for his role. This time the actor got a different character and the new pictures of their characters are out.

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh… Here's a glimpse of the two actors from #Marjaavaan, who reunite after the hugely successful #EkVillain… Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri… 8 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/P1VgxU6kne — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

The director also opened up on Sidharth’s character, he said that his character is adulation to Tiger Shroff’s character in Hero, Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Deewar and Sunny Deol’s character in Jeet. He added that he is a man holding matchstick in his mouth and delivered some catchy dialogues and one-liners, this could be considered as homage to old characters.

The director seemed super excited to launch the film and the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 8, 2019. The film has a different character that is antagonist Riteish Deshmukh because, after Shah Rukh Khan in the film Zero, he is going to play Dwarf. Well, this concept had been used several times but the storyline is totally different, so fans can expect something new from the makers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App