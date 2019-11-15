Marjaavaan movie celebrity reaction: It is a big day for Sidharth Malhotra as his film Marjaavaan co-starring Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh has finally hit the silver screens. An out and out masala entertainer, Marjaavaan had all the elements of making it a hit but it misses the mark by a huge margin. Despite having action-packed sequences, simmering romance and heavy-duty dialogues, Marjaavaan has largely failed to impress the film critics.

Still, the word of mouth around Marjaavaan is quite strong as several celebrities are all praises for the movie on social media. Karan Johar, who gave Sidharth Malhotra his big break with Student Of The Year, has called the film a winner. In his tweet, the filmmaker said that Marjaavaan is a full-on masala entertainer with high octane dialogues and a spot on love story. While Sidharth Malhotra shines as the hero, Riteish Deshmukh has nailed the villainous act. Reacting to his tweet, KRK soon jumped in and applauded KRK for cracking an amazing joke.

Along with Karan Johar, other celebrities including Genelia D’Souza, Mukesh Chhabra, Manish Paul among many others have praised the film. Calling Marjaavaan a film that she thoroughly enjoyed, Genelia has asked Riteish Deshmukh about how he manages to ace every genre. She further extended her best wishes to the entire team.

Take a look at how celebrities are reacting to Marjaavaan:

Released alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, Marjaavaan has been helmed by Milap Zaveri and bankrolled under the banner of Emmay Entertainment and T Series. After Marjaavaan, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the upcoming film Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 