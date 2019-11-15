Marjaavaan movie review: Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria has finally released this weekend at the cinema screens. The film has clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Empty vessels make the loudest noise and this weekend’s release Marjaavaan is the classic example of it. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and supported by Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, Marjaavaan is touted as a power-packed action actioner with revenge and true love in its core. However, in reality, it is nothing like it. One gets action, heavy duty action, deadly rivalty, simmering romance but all for nothing that it fails to land at the right place and right time.

Ronak Kotecha writing for TOI has given the film 2.5 stars. In his review, he has said that it is Marjaavaan’s dated execution that brings the film down. While Sidharth Malhotra gives an earnest performance, his character is carved along straight lines and lacks depth. Riteish Deshmukh delivers a convincing performance but the height and exaggerated dialogue-baazi appears funny. Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet, on the other hand, do not have enough screen space.

In his review for Mumbai Mirror, Film critic Kunal Guha has given the film rather 2 stars calling it a tedious watch. He highlights that Marjaavaan is one film where actions speak louder than words and is marred with over-acting. While an attempt is made to take audiences to the 80s, it all falls flat due to restrained characters and bad dialogues.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan in her review for Gulf News has also given a thumbs down to Marjaavaan stating that the film is no more than a sloppy saga. In an effort to make a formulaic movie, the makers of the film have presented a show that is exhausting, takes us back to the 80s and seems melodramatic. The songs too seem forced in the narrative rather than adding anything to it.

Henceforth, going by the critical reception, Marjaavaan is a flop show. Helmed by Milap Zaveri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T Series, Marjaavaan also stars Ravi Kishan and Nassar but their on-screen presence is largely limited. We also have a dance number titled Ek Toh Kum Zindagani by Nora Fatehi, which serves as the saving grace of the film.

