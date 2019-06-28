Marjaavaan: Nushrat Bharucha and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen shaking a leg on Yo Yo Honey Singh's upcoming song. The singer has sung, composed and rendered the song. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh, Marjaavaan will release on October 2, 2019.

Marjaavaan: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame actor Nushrat Bharucha will be seen setting the screens on fire with her sizzling dance moves in an upcoming dance number from the film Marjaavaan. In the song, Nushrat will be seen alongside lead actor Sidharth Malhotra for the first time ever and their chemistry will be worth a look. To raise excitement for the song, the makers of the film have shared a still from the sets of the song.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his official Twitter account and revealed that Yo Yo Honey Singh has sung, composed and rendered the song. Along with Sidharth Malhotra, Marjaavaan also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria.

In the photo shared by the film critic, Sidharth and Nushrat can be seen sporting edgy looks as they strike a pose against several background dancers. While Nushrat looks smoking hot in a black bralet and black pants accessorised with silver jewellery, Sidharth is seen donning a casual avatar with a blue shirt, blue denim and a red headband.

Previously in 2018, Honey Singh had released independent singles like Makhna, Urvashi and also gave the sound-track for Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh’s film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Along with the dance number, Nushrat will be seen in films like Turram Khan and Dream Girl. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in films like Jabariya Jodi and Shershaah.

