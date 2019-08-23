Marjaavaan's first look is out and everyone is appreciating it, the director-producer Karan Johar posted on twitter about the poster of the film

Marjaavaan the action thriller film, which is starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri. The film is filled with lots of drama, violence and love story. The film will release on November 22 and today the film released its first official poster.

The first look of the poster looks tense and seems like the film is going to have a lot of action and violence in it. Many stars are posting about it, that the poster looks intense and gives an eye-catchy violent look to it and is appreciating the makers of the film about it.

Karan Johar tweeted about Marjaavaan that it is a super-duper masala poster and said that this movie is going to rock the box office, the boys Riteish and Sidhrataha looks strong and violent in it and congratulated the stars and the team of the film for this big film.

Super duper masala posters Milap!!!! Break a leg!!!!This one is going to rock the box office! The boys look Kadak!!!! Badhai ho @Riteishd @SidMalhotra congratulations to @EmmayEntertain @TSeries https://t.co/pRBSJvZoif — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 23, 2019

Milap the director of the film tweeted the poster of the film and captioned it as one is badass the other one is crazy, one is hero, the other one is a superhero and declared the official date of the film that it is going to hit the cinemas on November 22.

The Sidhatha’s first look says that he will kill everyone for love and will be killed for it too and Riteish’s first look says that the height of his brutality is 3 feet.

They are going to kill it on November 22 in the theatres with action thrilling drama.

