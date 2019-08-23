Marjaavaan posters: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria will be seen in the upcoming film Marjaavaan. Releasing new posters of the film, the filmmakers have announced that Marjaavaan has been pushed to November 22.

Marjaavaan posters: Ek Villain duo Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are all set to return on the silver screens as Raghu and Vishnu in Milap Zaveri’s upcoming film Marjaavaan. Announcing the new release date, the makers of the film have released fresh posters on Friday, August 23 to present Marjaavaan as a mass action film. Pitted against each other, Sidharth and Riteish look intense as they gear up to fight for love.

Emmay Entertainment has shared the official posters on social media. In the first poster, Riteish Deshmukh as Vishnu is introduced as a dwarf. He is seen walking towards the camera against the backdrop of a Raavan effigy with a gun in his hand. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra as Raghu is standing against the same backdrop in the second poster. The tagline of the poster reads ‘Ishq Mein Maaroonga Bhi, Maroonga Bhi’.

Another poster that has been released after the character posters features Sidharth and Riteish facing each other on the battlefield. With kohl-rimmed eyes and intense expressions, the duo looks ready to wage a fight. In the comment section of the poster, fans are eagerly requesting the character posters of the leading ladies of the film, i.e Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria.

Earlier slated to hit the silver screens on October 2, Marjaavaan has now been pushed to November 22. Speaking about the change in release date, Film producers Nikkhil Advani and Milap Zaveri recently told a news portal that they are looking forward to giving Marjaavaan a suitable release. They are proud of Milap’s filming style and unique language and are hoping for the film to exceed expectations. Bhushan Kumar added that Marjaavaan requires suitable VFX especially since Riteish plays a dwarf in the film.

