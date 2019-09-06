Marjaavaan: Filmmaker Milap Zaveri is all set for his upcoming film Marjaavaan featuring Ritesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh. Reports reveal that the makers have again changed the release date of the film and will now release on November 8.

Marjaavaan: After receiving a phenomenal response from his last film–Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham, filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri is currently gearing up for his next film–Marjaavaan. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet in lead roles. Recently, the reports reveal that the makers have again changed the release date of the film. It seems that the makers are not so confident about the film as reportedly they have changed the release date for the third time

Talking about the timeline, earlier, the film was supposed to release on October 2 and was set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film War but the makers changed the date to November 22 to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam’s film Bala but as per the recent reports, the release date has again been changed to November 8. Reportedly, the film was set to clash with John Abraham’s film Pagalpanti, but the reports reveal that the makers persuaded the actor by showcasing him the trailer.

Reports reveal that John Abraham loved the trailer of Marjaavaan and he got so excited that he changed the release date of his film to give a solo release to Marjaavaan. It seems that makers are unsure about the film or it can be said that Milap is under-confident about his violent dramatic love story and feels that films like War and Bala might be tough competitors for his film.

Take a look at the poster–

Moreover, till now the team has not released or shared any glimpses of the female lead actors neither do any teaser or motion poster has been released so it can be predicted that there can be a fourth time as the makers might change the release date again.

New release date… Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh team up again after the hugely successful #EkVillain… #Marjaavaan to release on 8 Nov 2019… Costars Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria… Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. pic.twitter.com/p3JSz4rGc5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2019

Moreover, it is also possible that the director might also be unsure of casting Sidharth Malhotra as his track record is not so promising and his films like Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Aiyaary and Jabariya Jodi are a proof.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in biographical film–Shershaah with Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani. The film is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and will hit the silver screens in the next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App