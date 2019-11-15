Marjaavaan review: Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan was released today. The romantic action film has garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics. Here's what KRK has to say about the film.

Marjaavaan review: The romantic action film directed by Milap Zaveri featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles hit the theatres today on November 15 and as per the early reviews it is getting a mixed response from the audience. It is expected that the movie will earn around Rs 5 crore on its first day but the box office collection is awaited.

Film critic KRK took to Twitter and reviewed the film, according to him the film is surely a disaster and has no storyline. He also added that the movie had pathetic action scenes and the cameraman could have done better. KRK criticised the director saying no department of the film was under his control and his idea to create Villain 2 was unnecessary. Talking about the music, only two songs of the movie are worth listening to including Tum Hi Aana and Nora Fatehi’s song. He also requested the audience not to waste their time on a film which has no action, emotion and entertainment. KRK has given a rating of only 1 star out of 5.

As per KRK review, the movie looks boring but it has been getting mixed reviews from fans where they are liking Riteish’s entry in the film and more. Producer f the film called it a violent, dramatic love story which doesn’t seem to be. Earlier the movie was slated to release on October 2 but later makers postponed the release because of other box office clashes. Watch the KRK review here:

It’s my review of today released film #Marjaavaan! Watch and RT for others! https://t.co/myGopYeSZk — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 15, 2019

Film #Marjaavaan released in the gulf yesterday and got 5% opening. Therefore it can get 15% Opening in India today and day1 business can be 3-4Cr! Means a sure shot disaster! Congratulations to producer #BhushanKumar for this तेरहवी! — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) November 15, 2019

The trailer and songs of the film got positive reviews from fans. Now it will be interesting to see how Marjaavaan performs at the box office, will it be a hit? For more updates stay tuned to NewsX.

