Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra is finally happy with the response of his film Marjaavaan after seeing failures like Aiyaari, Jabaraiya Jodi among others. In a recent interview, he claimed that he is happy that the audience is showering love this time.

Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles took an opening of Rs 7.03 crore on Friday and remained steady on Saturday with Rs 7.21 crore. The film is a romantic action drama pairing Sidharth and Tara for the first on screens. The actor had already high expectations from the film and now it seems that Sid is quite happy with the response of the film. After getting failed to impress the audience in his last few releases, finally, it looks like that this film can be a turning point in Sidharth’s career.

In a recent interview, the Jabariya Jodi actor said that Ek Villain and Brothers introduced him as an action hero. He did not cater to this audience and today he is happy that they have given this kind of response to Marjaavaan. However, today is just a third of the film and still, it has to do more business at the box-office in terms of collection. Sidharth plays the role of an angry young man in the film who falls in love with a girl who can’t speak.

Recently in another interview, Tara revealed about her experience of working with her crush Sidharth as she opened up in the popular chat show Koffee with Karan that she has a crush on Sid. The one film old actress was all happy after working with Sidharth in the film. She also shared many other things like their fun on the sets of the film.

Apart from this, Sidharth will be next seen in the upcoming film Shershaah. His fans are waiting since the announcement of the film and looking forward to any further development on the same. We will update you with the box-office collections of the film.

