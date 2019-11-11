Marjaavaan: The upcoming romantic action film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rakulpreet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh is set to release on November 15. It seems that Sidharth is playing the same role as he played in Ek Villain opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Sidharth Malhotra is back with his upcoming film Marjaavaan which is a romantic action drama. The film also features Tara Sutaria, Rakulpreet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The makers have released two trailers and five songs of the film so far. Both of these are liked by the audience and have brought the actor appreciation. Since the release of Brothers in 2015, the past few years have been really tough for the actor as he has been struggling for his films to get hit. Now, he has high-expectations from Marjaavaan.

If we look at the trailer of the film, it seems that Sidharth is playing a similar character as he played in Ek Villain opposite Shraddha Kapoor. In that film, he played the role of an arrogant lover boy and after watching the Marjaavaan trailer, it looks that he’s playing the same role again. However, how different this character is will be revealed after the release of the film.

For Sidharth, Marjaavaan has to be a hit to bring back his film career on track. His last few films have been proven as commercially flopped after Ek Villain. Despite having a good fan base, the actor is struggling to get a blockbuster film. He has worked on some good scripts but then also the films didn’t work well at the box-office. Also, fans are excited for the film as they believe that it is more like Ek Villain which they liked the last.

If this film gets flopped, it will become difficult for Sidharth to survive in Bollywood as his age actors are doing a great job whether it is Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan or Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is scheduled for release on November 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App