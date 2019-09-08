Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to share screens in a song titled Haiya O Haiya from their film Marjaavaan. Makers reveal that the song is the recreation of Chahe Meri Jaan Tu Le Le song from the film Dayavan.

Marjaavaan: After impressing the fans with Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to appear in his next film–Marjaavan. It is an action-drama film which is helmed by Milap Zaveri and also features Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The film is helmed by Milap Zaveri and will hit the theatres on November 8.

Recently, the reports revealed that after the recreation of Masakali, the film will also have another recreated song from the film Dayavan starring Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna. It will be the reprise of Chahe Meri Jaan Tu Le Le song featuring Ramya Krishnan. Reports reveal that the makers will rework on the song and will make it contemporary. Further, the song will feature Sidharth and Rakul Preet Singh.

The song is titled Haiya O Haiya and is said to be the introductory song of Rakul, who plays the role of a dancing girl in the film. Moreover, the song also features some love making moments of Sidharth and Rakul.

Earlier, the film was supposed to release on October 2 and was set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film War. After some days, there were reports that the makers have shifted the date to November 22. Post to which, the makers changed the date for the third time and now finally, Marjaavaan will release on November 8.

Earlier, John Abraham’s film Pagalpanti was supposed to release on November 8 but when John saw the trailer of Marjaavaan, John immediately shifted the release date of his film to November 22 and will face a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Bala with Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in biographical film Shershaah with Kiara Advani, Shishir Sharma and Sahil Vaid in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens in 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App