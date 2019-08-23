Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are all set for their action-drama film Marjaavaan. Recently, the makers released the official posters of the film and also announced the new release date of Marjaavaan. Read the details here–

Marjaavaan: Finally, the first look of the much-awaited film Marjaavaan has released and is creating a buzz on social media. The film is an action drama which features Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film was earlier scheduled to release on October 2 and was set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action drama War but as per the recent reports, the film will now release on November 22.

The film will serve as a reunite project for Milap and Riteish after approximately four years. Earlier, they together worked in Ek Villain in the year 2014. Further, the film also marks Tara Sutaria’s second project after her debut film Student of the Year 2. In the film, Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of vertically challenged man– Vishnu. Meanwhile, Sidharth will play the role of Raghu.

Further, the slight delay will make the film clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film Bala with Yami Gautam and Saand Ki Aankh actor Bhumi Pednekar. Reports reveal that the producers revealed that due to excessive work of VFX, the release date of the film had to be changed.

Take a look at the posters here–

Further, the film also features Shaad Randhawa, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Ravi Kishan, Varinder Singh Ghuman and Nushrat Bharucha. Apart from Marjaavaan, Sidharth will next be seen in biographical film Shershaah which is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and will be released in the next year. Further, Sidharth will share the screens with Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani, SahilVaid and Shishir Sharma.

