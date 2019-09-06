Marjaavaan release date: For the third time, the makers of the film Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet, and Tara Sutaraia in lead roles have changed the release date of the movie. Announcing the new date with a poster, the movie is set to release on November 8, 2019.

Marjaavaan release date: After changing the date from October 2, 2019, to avoid a clash with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War to November 22, 2019, the makers have announced one more date for the movie release and that is November 8, 2019. Avoiding clash with Ayushamn Khurrana’s Bala this time, the makers announced the new date with a poster of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh as a dwarf.

Taking to his official twitter handle, Sidharth Malhotra made the release date official and wrote- Taareekh nayi hai lekin anjaam wahi hoga. Ishq mein maarenge bhi aur marenge bhi. Milte hain 8th Nov ko. #Marjaavaan. Preponing the date, Marjaavan is an upcoming action drama movie directed by Milap Zaveri and just like Ek Villain it is based on a violent dramatic love story. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra the hero and Ritesh Deshmukh as a villain, the movie will also star debutant Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Shaad Randhawa, Ravi Kishan, Godaan Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha in an item sings, Nora Fatehi and many more actors in important roles.



The film will see the stars- Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh reuniting after five years. The duo was last seen in the movie Ek Villain, however, the only change is that this time the anti-hero- Riteish Deshmukh will be a dwarf. Playing the role of vertically challenged man, Riteish Deshmukh will essay the role of Vishnu and Sidharth, the dramatic hero will play the role of Raghu.

Check out the new poster from the film Marjaavaan here:

In a span of just 10 days or so the makers have changed the release date again, earlier the movie was slated to release on November 22 and was clashing with Bala. Making the date official on August 23, makers released four new posters of Ritesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, and them having a face-off. Walking like a goon, all ready for action, Sidharth Malhotra looks ruggedly handsome with a gun in hand and a Raavan effigy in the background.

Check out the poster here:

The music of the film has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros, Honey Singh, Kunal Rangon and the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. The film went down on floors last year and is set to release on November 8, 2019.

