Marjaavaan: The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan are likely to change the release date of the film to avoid a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film War on October 2, 2019.

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Marjaavan which is set to release on October 2, 2019. Report suggests that the film will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film War at the box office which is among the highly anticipated films of the year as it features the dance face-off between dancing legends Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Recently, the reports revealed that the makers of Marjaavaan have decided to change the release date of the film in order to avoid the clash between the two films. Though no official announcement is made regarding the change in the release date, it is expected that the two much-awaited films will create a buzz if the makers change their plan.

Talking about the film, Marjaavaan is a violent and dramatic love story which also features Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan and Nushrat Bharucha in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, the expectations are also high from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War as the teaser of the film hints that the film features everything starting from action, romance and drama. Apart from Hrithik and Tiger, the film also features Vaani Kapoor which adds glamour to the film. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

Take a look at the teaser of the film–

Currently, Sidharth Malhotra is busy promoting his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, which is an action rom-com film with costar Parineeti Chopra. The film will hit the theatres on August 2, 2019.

