Marjaavaan: Latest Bollywood release Marjaavaan featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria has been leaked by piracy website Tamilrockers just after few hours of theatrical release.

Marjaavaan: Another latest release was leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers just after few hours of the release. Bollywood has been facing this problem from a long time and many actions have been taken against it but despite that every film releasing at the box office is their fresh target and this time its Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s film Marjaavaan which was released yesterday. The movie was leaked a few hours after the theatrical release.

The romantic action film was the latest victim, it is directed by Milap Zaveri and also features Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Speaking of the box office collection, the film collected Rs 7 crore on its first day which is a decent start for a film but now after the leak people might not watch the film on big screens. Due to the leak producers of the film have to incur huge losses. Its high time now and strict action should be taken against Tamilrockers.

Talking about the film, Marjaavaan is a violent and dramatic love story. The film has got mixed response from fans and film critics. Makers tried to make Villain 2 but could not pay to justice to it, as per the audience they could have done it better. Earlier, the film was slated to release on October 2 but later it was shifted. Marjaavaan has a box office clash with Nawazuddin starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor.

As per reports, Marjaavaan has been leaked by many other websites apart from Tamilrockers. Ayushmann Khurarrana starrer Bala which was released last weak has also been leaked. It has become a major concern for Bollywood as well as Tollywood as movies including War, Housefull 4, Kaithi, Bigil were leaked just after their theatrical release.

