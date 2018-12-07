Marjaavaan, the upcoming film which stars actor Sidharth Malhotra has commenced its shoot from today. The film is going to be a Milap Zaveri directorial and also has Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s next film Marjaavaan’s shoot has commenced today. The much awaited-film is being directed by Milap Zaveri, who had earlier helmed films like Satyameva Jayate, Ek Villain, Housefull and many more. Ek Villain actor, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Twitter account to reveal the news. The star posted a still from the forthcoming film where his looks is quite resilient. The actor’s fist is shown to the camera and it seems his four different tattoos are being given prominence. The tattoos symbolise four Indian religions i.e. Hinduism’s Om, Islam’s Allah, Sikhism’s Khanda and Christianity’s Cross – can be seen inked on his knuckles.

Tara Sutaria, who is a new face for the audience in Bollywood will be making her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, starring opposite to Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Karan Johar, who had launched Sidharth in Bollywood through Student of The Year also commented on the post. He wrote, “Wah!!! Hero!!!!!” and also inserted fire emoticons. The film, Marjaavaan is most likely scheduled to be released on October 2 next year, which also marks Gandhi Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the director of the film also shared a picture of the cast and crew through his Instagram handle, which has been captioned, “Happy faces as we embark our journey, #Marjaavaan directed by Milan Zaveri” and tagged all the people present in the photo along with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet.

Meanwhile, talking about his last film Satyameva Jayate, the director, Milap also expressed his gratitude for the continuous support that his previous flick had received from T-Series and Emmay. He also revealed that the upcoming film will be released during the Month of October.

