Marjaavaan song Tum Hi Aana: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are all set to amaze the audience with their violent love story in their film Marjaavaan. After releasing the trailer, recently, the makers released the first song titled Tum Hi Aana.

Marjaavaan song Tum Hi Aana: After the big trend of every filmmaker choosing for a sequel or a remake, it seems that action-drama film like Marjaavaan will be quite refreshing. Though, the plot and the story is not new, where a hero tries to save his love interest from a villain and the story later takes the shape of a violent love story. The trailer of the film garnered mixed responses and recently, the makers released the first song.

Titled as Tum Hi Aana, it is a melodious love track featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. No doubt, the duo has left no stone unturned to spell the magic of their chemistry on the big screens in this romantic track. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and is penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Further, the song is the perfect combination of love, passion, revenge and betrayal.

Not only this, but the song also looks like following the footsteps of Kabir Singh’s song Bekhayali. Further, the director also revealed that Tum Hi Aana is the theme track as the entire film is based on Sidharth and Tara’s relationship where both describes their passion with their efforts for each other.

Watch the song here–

Further, Milap also said that the song will totally relate to all those people who are in love or have gone through such situations. He also revealed that he has used this song in five different versions in the film to describe different situations and emotions of the hero and the heroine.

Apart from Sidharth and Tara, the film also features Ritesh Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Kishan and Nassar. Further, Nora Fatehi and Nushrat Bharucha will also feature in special dance numbers. The film will hit the silver screens on November 8.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App