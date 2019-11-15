Marjaavaan: Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra's film has hit the silver screens today. The film is touted to be hit as the audience's reaction on social media is positive. Fans are saying that Marjaavaan is a mixture of romance, drama, and action.

Marjaavan: A movie success is always measured by the audience’s reactions! It seems like Director Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavan film has spread its magic all over the box office. Actor Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra’s much-anticipated film, Marjaavan has hit the silver screens on November 15, 2019. The film is making news as it is getting positive reactions from all around the social media platforms.

Currently, social media is flooded with positive reactions, fans couldn’t stop lauding the great work of the Marjaavan team. A Twitterati wrote: It is one of the finest emotional stories, Sidharth and Tara gave their best performance. While other users wrote: Marjaavan is a perfect mixture of Romance, Drama, and action. The chemistry between the two is amazing, its a treat to watch.

#Marjaavaan review : ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2… The impact of action is more when it is ignited by emotions.. This is a perfect mixture of Romance, Drama & Action… Chemistry between @SidMalhotra & @TaraSutaria is really a treat to watch… @Riteishd nailed his negative role big time.

Contd. — AlwaysBollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) November 14, 2019

Talking about the film, Marjaavaan is a romantic action film that revolves around the life of a loyal goon who works for water mafia in Mumbai. Sidharth as Raghu who falls in love for a Kashmiri girl, however, here’s the twist comes, Riteish Deshmukh, the son of water mafia doesn’t like Sidharth as he gets all the importance from his father, so to discredit Sidharth he gets an opportunity.

#Marjaavaan is a typically Masala Film which will love by single screen audiences.

Powerfull dialogues, Soulful songs, Gripping screenplay & Powerpacked performance by both @SidMalhotra & @Riteishd & soul of the film is @TaraSutaria

One word review – ZABARDAST

Rating – ⭐⭐⭐ — Mohammed Maaz (@beingmaaz1524) November 14, 2019

All and all its a perfect combination of romance and action. Tara as Zoya has done justice to her role, as the audience can’t stop gushing over her, while Ritesh in his all-new avatar came out as one of the most perfect villains. Rakul Preet Singh as Aarzoo, Nassar, Shaad Randhawa, Ravi Kishan, Varinder Singh Ghuman is in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, to add the pinch of masala Nora Fatehi made a special appearance in the song Ek Toh Kum Zindagi.

However, before the release the film has garnered a lot of buzz for its songs, Tum Hi Aana, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Thodi Jagah, Haiya Ho and Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, the songs are currently on the trending list. With that, Sidharth once again proved his ace acting skills.

