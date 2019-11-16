Marjaavaan 2 actor Tara Sutaria on being trolled: Tara Sutaria has reacted to receiving hateful comments on social media for her outfits. In her latest interview, the actor said that she gets very nasty comments and people can be hurtful with their remarks.

Marjaavaan 2 actor Tara Sutaria on being trolled: Tara Sutaria, who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 and is now the leading lady of Marjaavaan, might be two films old but she has certainly shined through as one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood. With stardom, also comes the pressure of everyone’s judgment and constant media glare and Tara has not been spared from it. Time and again, the newcomer has faced the ire of trolls on social media for her choice of clothes.

It was only recently that the newcomer faced backlash online for a grey saree that she had donned at a Diwali bash. In a conversation with a news portal, Tara opened up about the criticism and said that the comments can get very nasty and hurtful sometimes. Since she has chosen to be in the public eye, she treats it as a part and parcel of her job. Furthermore, she revealed that her parents go through all these comments and laugh about it.

A few days ago, Tara had said in another interview that she has faced body shaming. When she did Student Of The Year 2, people called her anorexic. On gaining 2-3 kilos, she was called overweight. Henceforth, the comments are never-ending and people will try to pull her down but she doesn’t pay heed to it.

In Marjaavaan, the actor plays a mute girl named Zoya and has been cast opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Helmed by Milap Zaveri and bankrolled by T Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film has opened with negative reviews from film critics. After Marjaavaan, Tara Sutaria will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu film RX 100 and share the screen space with debutant Ahan Shetty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App