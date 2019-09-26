Marjaavaan trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming movie Marjaavaan has finally been released and it has taken over the Internet!

Marjaavaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Marjaavaan’s movie trailer has just dropped and it has been winning the Internet. With action, romance, drama and the talented star cast, this trailer is surely powerful and has lived up to the expectations.

Marjaavaan is an action-romance-drama starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. The film has been helmed by Milap Zaveri and has been backed by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

The trailer of the movie released today and it has been receiving a phenomenal response from fans as well as critics. It is the story of love, revenge and passion and it has been put so well on the screen that one cannot wait for the movie to release on November 8, this year. Here are 5 reasons why we cannot wait for Marjaavaan:

Powerful dialogues: The 3 minute 15 seconds trailer has many powerful dialogues and the delivery is so perfect that it will give you goosebumps. If you have a close look at the trailer, you will notice the catchy, iconic dialogues which are the pillar of such romantic-action films.

Sidharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh reuniting after Ek Villain: We all know that Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh gave us chilling performances in the blockbuster movie Ek Villain and now that they are coming back together for Marjaavaan, we cannot wait to see the magic created on the silver screen.

Rumoured couple Sidharth and Tara Sutaria’s on-screen chemistry: Tara Sutaria, who made her debut this year, is said to be dating her co-star Sidharth Malhotra from Marjaavaan and it will be very interesting to see how their on-screen chemistry looks if at all, the rumours of their affair are true.

Different storyline: Don’t go by the look of it because Marjaavaan is not your regular Bollywood masala movie with only love, revenge and action because Marjaavaan has a lot in store for the fans. There is a different storyline all together which makes this film stand out from the regular Bollywood cliches.

Intriguing trailer: Even if you try, you cannot take your eyes off the phenomenal trailer which has already raised the expectations from the film and when the trailer is so captivating, we wonder what the film will offer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App