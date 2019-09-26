Marjaavaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are all set to again astonish the fans with another violent love story Marjaavaan. After teasing the fans with the posters, finally, the makers have released the trailer of the film, watch

Marjaavaan: After creating a buzz in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain, it seems that both the lead stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to amaze the fans with another violent drama love story titled Marjaavaan. After making the headlines with the delay in the release dates, finally, the makers have released the much-awaited trailer of the highly anticipated film Marjaavaan.

High on action, drama, love and revenge, the trailer is a complete package of entertainment. Though makers have worked hard on the dialogue part but after a few minutes, you realise that the actors are reciting a poetic verse. Moreover, the story seems to be based more on mythological references like Mahabharat and Ravan as the first dialogue of Sidharth is about Mandir and Masjid.

Talking about the supporting roles, Tara Sutaria plays the role of Sidharth’s love interest but it seems that more than acting, Tara Sutaria is adding the glamour factor in the film. Moreover, one can also see Rakul Preet Singh for a single scene and a single dialogue in the trailer.

Watch the trailer of the film here

Moreover, it also seems that the story is slightly similar to 2014’s film Ek Villain featuring the same lead stars. Moreover, the most interesting part in the trailer is to watch Riteish Deshmukh as a dwarf, which is the only unique factor in the film. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and will hit the theatres on November 8.

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Nushrat Bharucha and Nora Fatehi in special characters in songs Peeyu Datke and Maskali. On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in biographic film Shershaah which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who is an officer of the Indian Army.

