Marjaavaan vs Motichoor Chaknachoor: Every Friday, a movie releases and this time it is Sidharth Malhotra vs Nawazuddin Siddiqui aka Marjaavaan vs Motichoor Chaknachoor, so let's see which movie will win hearts this weekend on basis of the storyline, cast, and even the genre.

Marjaavaan vs Motichoor Chaknachoor: Box office clashes happen ever so often, so this Friday it is Sidharth Malhotra vs Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Marjaavaan vs Motichoor Chaknachoor. Both movies are fictional and hold no importance yet the first one is an action drama- Marjaavan starring Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra whereas the other is a comedy, and stars versatile actor Nawazuddin and Athiya hetty on lead roles. Well, before going neck-deep into details, both the films have their own significant fan base and pros and cons so let’s see who will the audience save this weekend!

On the basis of the storyline, the movie Marjaavan is an action entertainer with romantic scene in tidbits as per the trailer. Mostly, the movie seems like an Ek Villain sequel with Siddharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh joining hands once again but the things and script can only be confirmed after the movie is out. Whereas, Motichoor Chaknachoor is an all-out laughter riot with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty in lead roles. The movie revolves around Pushpinder Tyagi, a businessman who is on a lookout for a bride and hence, the things tumble in a comical way.

The cast of both movies have its ups and downs, Marjaavaan has Sidharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh in lead roles ánd let’s hope Marjaavan turns out to be a plus for Sidharth. Riteish Deshmukh is another versatile actor who was last seen in Housefull 4 and now would be playing a dwarf villain in the multi starrer project. The movie apart from the male leads also has Tara Sutaria, who would play the love interest of Sidharth and Rakul Preet too would be seen in a pivotal role.

See trailer:

Whereas, Motichoor Chaknachoor has Sacred Games actor Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles and Athiya Shetty playing the role of a bride. The movie is said to be an all-out comedy, and whether the fans want to go for action entertainer or a comedy ride, it is up to them, but before taking any decision to check out some of the song videos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App