Marjaavaan wrap-up party: As Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria continue to grab headlines with their rumoured relationship, they made a stunning pair on Monday night attending the wrap-up party of their upcoming film Marjaavaan. Posing for the paparazzi, Sidharth and Tara looked picture-perfect as they twinned in black outfits. At the screening, they were joined by co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

For the wrap-up party, Sidharth opted for a graphic black t-shirt with black sneakers and a cap. Looking ravishing as ever, Tara Sutaria opted for a mesh black crop paired with high-waisted pants, pointed heels and a statement clutch. She completed her look with middle-parted straight hair and dewy makeup. Joining the duo, Rakul Preet stunned in a black halter neck top with blue denim, pointed black heels and a waist belt-bag.

Hinting at their rumoured relationship, Tara Sutaria, who is all set to make her debut with the film Student of the year 2, earlier admitted on Koffee with Karan Season 6 that she has a crush on an ex-student. The shocking confession raised several eyebrows as many quipped if that ex-student is indeed Sidharth Malhotra. For the uninitiated, Sidharth Malhotra made his debut with the first instalment of Student of the year franchise alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

With envious style choices and stunning looks, Tara Sutaria is one of the most promising newcomers of 2019. The actor will share the screen space with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student of the year 2 and the film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 10, 2019. Meanwhile, Marjaavaan will release in October 2019.

Siddharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in Aiyaari alongside Rakul Preet Singh. Along with Marjaavaan, the actor will also star in Jabariya Jodi alongside Parineeti Chopra. The Jabardiya Jodi duo Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have previously starred in Hasee Toh Phasee.

