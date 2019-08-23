Marjaavan first look: The movie is set to release on November 22, 2019. The movie Marjaavan stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Check out their new posters inside.

Marjaavan first look: It is confirmed! Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh starrer is all set to release on November 22, 2019. Earlier there were rumors that the action drama movie will lock horns with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War on October 2 but now the release date has been pushed to November 22, 2019. To share the news and make the release date official the makers took to their respective Instagram handles and shared new posters from the movie.

Rowdy as ever, the poster showcases Riteish Deshmukh all bruised and bloodied walking down with a gun in hand. The backdrop showcases a towering effigy of Raavan and a caption at the side of the poster reads as- Kamineypan ki height teen foot. Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra’s poster is out. With bandana on his head, Sidharth Malhotra looks like an angry young man who is on a mission to kill. Dressed in a leather jacket and loose jeans, Sidharth Malhotra is walking similar to Ritesh Deshmukh with a gun in hand and a towering effigy in the background.

The action thriller movie has been postponed to November 22, 2019, because of the extensive VFX and to avoid box office clash with War. The movie Marjaavan has been helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Diya Khosla Kumar, and co-produced by Nikhil Advani. One more thing which has been revealed is that Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of a wicked, dwarf villain of three-foot height.

Check out their posters here:

It is a faceoff between the villain and the hero of the movie Marjaavan. It is being said as per reports that Rakul Preet Singh will hold an important role. Check out some videos from the movie Ek Villain where Ritesh Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra were seen together.

