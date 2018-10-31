Rising star Tara Sutaria who is all set to debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, bagged another project for her kitty. The gorgeous diva has been roped in for Milap Zaveri's next movie Marjaavan where she will be seen starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. This multi-starrer will be bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar and is scheduled to hit the screens on October 2, 2019.

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh gave a massive hit Ek Villain together 4 years back. Now after this long gap, both of them will share screens for Marjaavan. The reuniting of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is already making the audience curious about the storyline. Tara Saturia whose second film will be Marjaavan took to her official Instagram handle to share this news with fans. She also expressed her excitement and happiness for becoming a part of this project.

This multi-starrer will be bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar and is scheduled to hit the screens on October 2, 2019. The producer of the movie, Nikkhil Advani talked about Marjaavan and said that it will be a violent dramatic love story. While interacting with a topnotch media body, he said he has high expectations as Sidharth and Riteish have delivered a blockbuster before also and Milap will give the movie a nice bent as he is strong in dialogues and drama department. Adding to it, he also said that now Tara is joining the cast which will add all the freshness and excitement to it.

Talking about Tara’s part in the film, he went on saying that her role is one of the USPs of the film. Nikkhil also said that the movie will hold a magnetic music, complementing the love story. Also, commenting on the date chose by makers for the release which is October 2, he said that as the movie hits the silver screen it will be followed by Dusshera, giving people a three days holiday to enjoy it. He said the makers are pretty sure that this long festive weekend will work wonder for them and boost the box office collection.

