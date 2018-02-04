Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 83 based on the spectacular life of cricket legend Kapil Dev and India's glorious 1983 World cup victory has been scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, 2019. Filmmaker Kabir Khan further revealed that the members of the 1983 world cup team will be training the team and serve as the coaches and consultants.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 83 based on the spectacular life of cricket legend Kapil Dev and India's glorious 1983 World cup victory has been scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, 2019

After mesmerising the audiences as Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83 based on the life of cricket legend Kapil Dev is all set to release next year in August. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on India’s glorious 1983 World Cup victory. The superstar shared an image with the entire team along with Kapil Dev on his Instagram handle and captioned, “Mark your calendar! ’83 will be releasing on 30th August, 2019. ’83 stars @ranveersingh. Directed by @kabirkhankk

Earlier, filmmaker Kabir Khan had said in statement, “As a young school boy, when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup, I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. And it’s great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalizing the script.”

The film follows how, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies and tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world. In an interview with TOI, Kabir Khan further revealed that the members of 1983 squad will be helping them as coaches and consultants. He added, “There will be some attempt to make Ranveer feel, look, talk and be like Kapil Dev. But we are not looking to making him look identical to him, ultimately it is Ranveer playing him on screen.” Ranveer is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s directoral Gully Boy followed by Rohit Shetty’s Gully Boy.