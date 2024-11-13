Mark Zuckerberg Drops NSFW ‘Get Low’ Remix in Romantic Tribute To Wife

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shook fans this week, with a tribute to his wife, Priscilla Chan - a special musical collaboration. The new track, a slowed down version of the 2000s hit "Get Low," was dropped on Spotify with T-Pain and Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shook fans this week, with a tribute to his wife, Priscilla Chan – a special musical collaboration. The new track, a slowed down version of the 2000s hit “Get Low,” was dropped on Spotify with T-Pain and Zuckerberg. That billionaire CEO-who, for all his role in tech, happens to be s more recognized for it than for any kind of music lends his auto-tuned vocals to the song, ready to deliver an appropriately fun and unexpected tribute to his relationship with Chan.

A Tributary to Love and Nostalgia

There exists a special moment in the life of Zuckerberg that has inspired him to venture into the world of music. According to one of his posts on Instagram, it was during the first time he met Chan that he listened to the song “Get Low” at the college party. He and his girlfriend always commemorate the anniversary of their first date by listening to the track.

“I still remember the first time I heard this song,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post. “It was playing when I met Priscilla at a college party, and it’s been a part of our relationship ever since.” The Instagram post included a mix of behind-the-scenes footage of the duo in the studio and a throwback photo of Zuckerberg and Chan from their Harvard days.

Z-Pain: An Unconventional Collaboration

The track, out under the name “Z-Pain” because Zuckerberg collaborated with T-Pain, known for the heavy auto-tune sound, does not belong to the original “Get Low” track, in which T-Pain wasn’t featured. Zuckerberg’s auto-tuned raps sing about going to the club “50-leven times” and running into a security guard.

Of course, the song takes a humorous turn when Zuckerberg sings in a joking tone while playfully going against the expectations of his public persona.

A Sweet Valentine Gesture for Priscilla Chan

Social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg knew just how to serenade his wife. Chan went along with the surprise, laughing and calling it “so romantic.” Commenting on the meaning of the song, Chan joked, “Twenty-one years later, I can’t get quite as low, but it brings back a lot of fond memories.” This couple, having met at Harvard University, clearly shares much love for each other and their history together.

This spring, it was news that most called an extravagance when Zuckerberg gave Chan a seven-foot tall turquoise statue posing herself-a continuation of amazing gestures in love by Zuckerberg.

In his musical escapade, Zuckerberg also overhauled how people see him

This new musical pursuit is all part of a far greater makeover on Zuckerberg’s part: the one time most reclusive and scandal-ridden figure in Big Tech, over the past few years, he has remade himself in ways both personal and professional. He projects a more vibrant identity: taking up athletic pursuits, experimenting with fashion, even attempting new interests in jiu-jitsu and design.

He has also been seen sporting a new look, which includes a highly influential chain of gold that seems to add new depth to his changing identity. The release of the song with T-Pain appears to be another surprising foray into his new public persona.

